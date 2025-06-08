You can play the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 demo right now

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 demo is available now.

The demo, which gives players access to The Foundry level from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and College from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, is available now to players who pre-ordered the game on any platform.

Players can play as Tony Hawk, Rayssa Leal, and the Doomslayer as part of the demo, although Doomslayer is only available to players who’ve pre-ordered the digital deluxe version of the game.

It was also announced during Xbox Games Showcase that Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be featured in the game as a playable skater.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

The remake of the classic skating games is developed by Iron Galaxy, and features three brand-new levels that weren’t included in the original game. The new levels are Water Park, Pinball and Movie Studio.

Tony Hawk has said that he will “campaign all he can” for a remake of the Tony Hawk’s Underground series. At the same event this week, it was confirmed that a fan-favourite skater would return to the series.

