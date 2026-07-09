You can now try one of Nintendo’s best Switch 2 games for free

Nintendo has released a free demo for its Switch 2 platformer, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Available now on the Nintendo eShop, the demo allows users to try out the first chapter of the game, with all progress able to be carried over to the full game, should you wish to purchase it.

Developed by traditional modern Yoshi studio Goodfeel, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book was released for Nintendo Switch 2 in May, and introduces a puzzle twist to the platformer.

The game sees a talking encyclopedia named Mr. E suddenly fall from the sky onto Yoshi’s Island. Inside his pages, the Yoshis discover a wide variety of creatures and discover their unique characteristics.

Yoshi can eat them, jump on them, or carry them on his back, to use their various unique abilities.

VGC’s 5/5 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book review called the game “a brilliant, unique siderscroller.”

“Yoshi and the Mysterious Book powers along with the kind of breathless imagination typically associated with mainline Super Mario adventures, with new ideas and gameplay mechanics stretching across the margins of its pages. “