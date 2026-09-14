You can now sign up to order Valve’s Steam Frame VR headset, it costs over $1,000 but includes Half-Life: Alyx

Fans can now sign up for a waiting list to order Valve’s new Steam Frame VR headset.

This also means that the price has finally been confirmed. The 256GB Kit costs $1,059 USD/£889 GBP, and the 1TB Kit costs $1,299 USD/ £1,089 GBP. Other than storage, the two models share the same feature set, including a pair of controllers.

Steam Frame is here! Our wireless VR headset + controllers, available now in the following models:



Steam Frame 256GB

Steam Frame 1TB

Sign up now and learn more on @Steam https://t.co/N9IvWskQRP pic.twitter.com/9sfIUSjiwL — Valve (@valvesoftware) September 14, 2026

A power supply is not included. The Power Supply Unit, Ergonomic Accessories Kit, and Accessory Replacement Kit are all now available to include with your Steam Frame purchase. You can join the waiting list on the Steam Frame store page.

Valve announced the Steam Frame alongside the Steam Machine in November 2025.

The units were initially due to launch earlier in 2026 but were delayed, partly because high RAM prices made the Steam Machine’s price “significantly more” than Valve wanted. The Steam Frame’s price was likely influenced the same way.

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve’s 2020 VR game, is also included with the Steam Frame headset. The title has seen huge amounts of success and acclaim for a VR release, introducing one million new VR users to Steam at launch, and becoming one of Metacritic’s all-time best-reviewed PC games.