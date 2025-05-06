You can already buy customization for Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Con controllers

The colored panels on the side of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers can be removed, and some stores are already offering customization options.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch next month, and while the console will be released in two different SKUs at launch, unlike the Nintendo Switch, different color variations won’t be offered on day one.

Now, third-party sites have begun selling replacement color panels for the side of the Joy-Con controllers. Several AliExpress sellers have started selling the strips, which will allow players to swap the orange and blue coloured panels with other colors.

It’s worth noting that these replacement panels also come with a tool to remove the original ones, suggesting Nintendo did not intend for the panels to be customisable.

Currently, it’s unknown if the colored caps around the analog sticks will be removable.

Switch 2 Joy-Con panels can be removed and customized.Accessory makers (and Nintendo themselves) could make different colors and designs. aliexpress.us/item/3256808... — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T09:55:52.007Z

Nintendo released dozens of colored Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch; however, it has not announced plans for different-colored Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons. Players have also questioned why the inside of the Nintendo Switch 2 is also colored with an orange and blue strip corresponding to the same-colored Joy-Con.

While fine at launch, if Nintendo releases Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons in a different colour, they will no longer match the colored strips inside the console.

The Switch 2 console and launch title Mario Kart World are both set to release on June 5. Last month, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters, and outfits.

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to enjoy the biggest console launch in history, according to an analyst.

Previously, analysts had predicted that Nintendo will likely produce between 6 and 8 million units of the console by the time of the June launch.

Now, an analyst has claimed that the console’s incredibly popular pre-order campaign in Japan may point to the Nintendo Switch 2 enjoying the biggest console launch in history.