Yoshi-P reveals ‘positive discussions’ over Nintendo Switch 2 Final Fantasy 14 port

Final Fantasy producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida says Square Enix has had ‘positive discussions” with Nintendo over a potential Switch 2 port of MMO Final Fantasy 14.

Speaking to VGC at Gamescom, Yoshida discussed the potential benefits of bringing Switch 2 into FF14’s line-up of platforms, and said he hoped there would be “good news” for expectant fans in the future.

Yoshida also hinted that the latest single-player instalment, Final Fantasy 16, could eventually come to Switch 2.

“For me, it’s just my aim to provide Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to as many players as possible, and I hope that as many players as possible will be able to enjoy those two games,” he said.

“We are putting in our best efforts to ensure that this happens, so it’s fine to convey to your readership that I consider the possibilities very positively, and we are putting in our best efforts, so I hope players will look forward to possibilities in the future. But I just ask for a little bit more time.”

The veteran director and producer went on to discuss the benefits of a potential Final Fantasy 14 Switch 2 port, noting that it could allow for more casual play away from the television or PC, and introduce younger players to the game.

“When it comes to existing Final Fantasy 14 players, if hypothetically a Switch 2 version was released, they would have the chance, for example, going through the main story – they could play that on the PC and do raiding on the PC,” he said.

“But when it comes to other types of content, they could sit back, relax on the sofa with the Switch 2 in hand, and they could do their gatherer and crafter content, and I’m super excited about that sort of possibility for our players.

“When it comes to players who haven’t played Final Fantasy 14 before, the younger generation of players, if they started playing Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2, of course being an MMO, it might be a new genre for them, and I would be super excited to get these new players into this genre and enjoying the game as well.

“So to this end, we have been discussing with Nintendo, and the discussions have been positive, so I do hope that players will look forward to hopefully good news in the future.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was released for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. A noted insider previously claimed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be released for Switch 2 in 2025, followed by its sequel, Rebirth, in 2026.