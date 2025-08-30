Yooka-Replaylee confirmed for October at $30, additional 30% discount for original owners

Playtonic Games has confirmed an October 9 release date for its 3D platformer remake, Yooka-Replaylee, and revealed pricing details.

Yooka-Replaylee will be released digitally for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at $30 USD, and physically at $50.

Those who own the original Yooka-Laylee will be able to purchase the game on the same ecosystem (Switch > Switch 2, PS4 > PS5, and Xbox One > Xbox Series) with an automatic 30% discount.

Yooka-Replaylee is an enhanced version of the 2017 game, handled by “the same key creative talent” behind the original.

Playtonic says Yooka-Replaylee features double the challenges of the original game, as well as revamped controls and graphics, new arcade games, accessibility options, and an orchestral soundtrack.

“Yooka-Replaylee is built to shine on every platform, and we’re chuffed to bits it’s on Switch 2 from day one, it holds a special place in our hearts (and hands)” said Playtonic studio director Gavin Price. “It’s bigger, brighter, bolder, and packed with all the little touches we always dreamed of. We can’t wait for players to jump in.”

Michael Yum, CEO of publisher PM Studios, added: “Yooka-Replaylee is a celebration of everything we love about platformers – colorful, charming, and built to last. It’s games like this that deserve to be preserved, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this adventure with players everywhere in both digital and physical editions at launch.”