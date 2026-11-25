Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Definitive Edition has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2.

Available from next month, on December 15, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Definitive Edition will offer improved performance and visuals and come packaged with the Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack DLC.

This follows the launch of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair on the original Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.

If you had the original game on Switch, this Definitive Edition upgrade is available for free. You will just need a physical copy of the game, or use the same Nintendo account you used to purchase a digital copy on Switch.

We’re still waiting on the specifics, but we’re told that the Definitive Edition will support up to 120FPS, and “enhanced lighting and ambient occlusion effects.”, and “higher-fidelity textures and shadows”.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair was met with positive reviews back at launch. Unlike the first game in the series, The Impossible Lair opts for 2D platforming, more akin to Donkey Kong Country than its initial Banjo-Kazooie inspirations. The efforts paid off, with the game being much better received by both critics and fans, and keeping the series going for further releases.

Following on from Impossible Lair, developer Playtonic released a remake of the first game, Yooka-Replaylee, in 2025. Alongside the re-release of Impossible Lair, Playtonic is also working on the first Yooka-Laylee racer, Super Yooka-Laylee Kart, which doesn’t currently have a release date.