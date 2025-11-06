Yogscast Games announces two new roguelikes, Infinity Sweeper and The Gate Must Stand

Yogscast Games has announced that it will be publishing two indie roguelike games, puzzler Infinity Sweeper and tower defence title The Gate Must Stand.

Both games are planned for released during the first half of 2026, with Yogscast Games saying the partnerships show its “commitment to support solo and micro studios”.

Infinity Sweeper is a cross between Minesweeper and a roguelike. Players try to remove all the safe tiles from a grid without uncovering a trap, but the twist is that each board adds variables, like rogue objects and false clues, to hinder the player’s progress.

“We are proud to partner with Yogscast Games,” Longshot Studio founder Vidra said in a statement. “They understand our vision, and we feel this is a match made in heaven.

“We wanted to create a game that brought back memories of yesteryear, yet give it a modern twist for indie players and roguelite purists. We can’t wait to start working alongside Yogscast Games, whose passion and knowledge will prove invaluable, and we look forward to seeing players jump into the playable demo, which is available now on Steam.”

The Gate Must Stand, meanwhile, is a roguelike tower defence game set in a dark fantasy world.

Players have to defend the city of Belrak from invaders by choosing a hero and deploying follower units to protect the city gates. Powers can be combined for more powerful attacks.

This is the third game to be co-published by Yogscast and Gamersky Games, a Chinese game media company which aims to bring Chinese-developed games to the wider world.

“We’re delighted to co-publish our third title with Yogscast Games,” Gamersky CEO Brandon Zhang said. “Their passion for Roguelike titles is unmatched. They understand our community, and we’re excited to see how they bring The Gate Must Stand to market.

“We want to create a reimagined tower defense game that keeps the player engaged and in the heart of the battle at all times. We look forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

Summarising both partnerships, Yogscast Games managing director Simon Byron added: “People say there are too many rogue games. We say, you can never have enough. We’re thrilled to welcome Longshot Studio to the Yogscast Games family, and we’re excited to be working again with Gamersky.

“From the retro-futuristic vibe of Infinity Sweeper to battling apocalyptic bosses in The Gate Must Stand, both games deliver epic experiences for players, creating moments of anticipation, tension, and the occasional thrill of victory.”