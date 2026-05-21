‘Yes, we are making the definitive Modern Warfare’ Infinity Ward teases the upcoming Call of Duty

Infinity Ward studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O’Hara have posted a message to social media ahead of the reveal of the next Modern Warfare game.

“We are Infinity Ward. We build visceral, immersive combat experiences that hit different,” opens the letter posted to social media and the Infinity Ward website.

Grigsby and O’Hara are veterans of the Call of Duty franchise, with Grigsby working on the series as far back as Call of Duty 2, which was released in 2005.

“As a new chapter begins for this studio, we’re focused on what defines us: passion, precision, obsession, and an unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment in the industry. Our next game is the result of that mindset.”

That new game is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. In a separate social media post, the studio claimed that it was making the “definitive Modern Warfare” game.

“Our next game is the result of that mindset. Determined. Bold. Relentless. Built by a team pushing every detail, every system, every moment to its limit.

“On behalf of everyone at IW, we’re proud of what we’ve been building and excited to finally start sharing it with you.”

The game may make its full debut during Game One of the NBA Finals, which is due to take place on June 4. The NBA Finals have been the venue for multiple Call of Duty reveals over the years.

Earlier this year, the Call of Duty X account shot down rumours that the game would come to the previous generation of consoles.

In April, it was announced that new Call of Duty games would no longer be available on day one in Xbox Game Pass.