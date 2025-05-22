Years later, The FTC has finally dropped its fight against Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has officially dropped its case against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, two years after the completion of the historic games deal.

Microsoft completed the games industry’s biggest ever deal in October 2023, after the US District Court for the Northern District of California denied the FTC’s motion for a preliminary injunction, allowing the acquisition to be completed.

However, unwilling to let the matter lie, the FTC proceeded with an appeal in December 2023, attempting to overturn the court’s decision. Earlier this month, that appeal was rejected, and on Thursday, the Commission officially dropped the case entirely.

“The Commission has determined that the public interest is best served by dismissing the administrative litigation in this case,” it said. “Accordingly, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Complaint in this matter be, and it hereby is, DISMISSED.”

Commenting on the news, Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote: “Today’s decision is a victory for players across the country and for common sense in Washington, D.C. We are grateful to the FTC for today’s announcement.”

According to the appeals court, the FTC failed to show that Microsoft would have prevented rival companies from gaining access to Call of Duty after acquiring Activision Blizzard. It also dismissed the argument that Microsoft would make Activision games exclusive to Xbox.

Since the acquisition was completed, Microsoft has continued to make Call of Duty games available on PlayStation platforms, and has also released numerous former Xbox exclusives on Sony’s console, including such titles as Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Sea of Thieves.

This month, it was also announced that Gears of War: Reloaded is coming this summer to Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5, marking the Xbox series’ debut on PlayStation, as well as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Since the Activision Blizzard deal was completed, the addition of the Call of Duty giant has boosted Microsoft’s earnings significantly, but it was also followed by a significant number of layoffs.