Yakuza 0 voice cast says new Director’s Cut scenes give a sense of closure

The original Japanese voice cast for Yakuza 0 have shared their opinions on the new scenes added to the upcoming Director’s Cut.

Yazkua 0: Director’s Cut will be released on Switch 2 on the console’s launch day on June 5, and will feature around 26 minutes of new cutscenes.

The official YouTube channel for developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has published a video with the game’s original Japanese voice cast, who returned to voice the new scenes.

As translated by Automaton, Kazuma Kiryu’s voice actor Takaya Kuroda said he felt the plot for Yakuza 0 had some loose ends that he and fans of the series were curious about.

Kuroda said that when he received the script for the new Director’s Cut scenes he though they were “refreshing”, and that fans will agree they bring a sense of closure to some of those loose ends.

Hidenari Ugaki, who voices Goro Majima, added that the new scenes featuring his character make it clearer that although he has a ‘scary’ appearance he’s kind-hearted on the inside. According to Ugaki, the new scenes make it clearer “how dearly Majima holds Makoto and how much he wants to protect her”.

Finally, Hitoshi Ozawa, who voices Daisaku Kuze, said there are new scenes which help to better explain the relationship between Kuze and Kiryu, giving more depth to things the original game briefly mentioned but didn’t discuss in more detail.

“Kuze’s new lines gave me a sense of ‘oh, so that’s how things are between them’,” Ozawa explained.

The Director’s Cut version of Yakuza 0, which will be exclusive to Switch 2 and is released on the console’s launch date of June 5, features new, never-before-seen cutscenes along with a new English dub (the original game only had a Japanese dub with English subtitles. It also includes a new Red Light Raid online four-player mode with up to 60 playable characters.

Although Yakuza 0 was the sixth main entry in the Yakuza / Like a Dragon game to be released, it’s set chronologically before any other game in the series.

As such, while the original Yakuza is technically the starting point for anyone new to the series, some fans recommend that newcomers start with Yakuza 0 first because it’s the first game in the timeline.