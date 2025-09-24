Yakuza Kiwami 3 will include Yakuza 3 Gaiden: Dark Ties, a brand new spin-off starring antagonist Mine

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed a separate Yakuza 3 spin-off game starring antagonist Yoshitaka Mine.

Yakuza 3 Gaiden: Dark Ties will be included with the upcoming Yakuza Kiwami 3, and players will be able to choose between both games upon booting the software.

Dark Ties will be set in Kamurocho, the fictional Tokyo region featured in numerous Like a Dragon games, including Yakuza 3.

“It’s going to be released as a set package with Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Yakuza 3: Dark Ties”, studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama said via an interpreter.

“So it’s not actually going to be included in the main Yakuza Kiwami 3 game, it’s actually a separate thing. So whenever you start playing Yakuza Kiwami 3 you can actually choose which one you want to start, whether it’s Kiwami 3 or Dark Ties.”

“It’s going to tell the original story of Mine, who’s the antagonist standing in the way of Kiryu in the original Yakuza 3, and it’s about how he begins to step into the underworld, where schemes and bonds unfold.”

“So you’re going to be playing as Mine, as previously stated, and the setting is going to be Kamurocho, Tokyo. And of course there’s going to be a lot of different play spots, and we’ve prepared a lot. So you can focus on a lot of the side content, which focuses on his bond with Kanda.”

Yoshitaka Mine, known as the ‘safekeeper’ of the Tojo Clan, is the main villain in Yakuza 3. Despite looking like a typical businessman, he’s a powerful fighter who specialises in mixed martial arts, with an emphasis on boxing.

In both Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Yakuza 3 Gaiden: Dark Ties, Mine will be played by Japanese actor Shidō Nakamura, who portrayed the character in the original Yakuza 3.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Yakuza 3 Gaiden: Dark Ties will launch as a bundle on February 12, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4 and PC via Steam.