Yakuza Kiwami 3 studio says the full game won’t have the graphical issues being reported in the demo

Yakuza / Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has addressed player concerns that Yakuza Kiwami 3 has graphical issues.

A demo for the upcoming Yakuza 3 remake was released last week, but players soon started posting screenshots and videos showing examples of poor lighting in the game, most notably during one river area.

Now the studio has posted a statement on X in which it has assured players that it’s aware of the issues and will fix them in time for the game’s release on February 12.

“We have heard concerns from players regarding graphical issues and other problems present in the downloadable demo for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties,” the statement reads.

“Rest assured the graphical quality of the demo does not represent the final experience. We plan to have a v1.11 patch available at launch which will address the lighting issue and other quality concerns in the full game.

“One specific example is the visual and lighting issues around the Kubochi River area in the Downtown Ryukyu area, which many of you have already pointed out.

“This patch will include not just fixes for the issues identified above, but many other improvements. We look forward to sharing the final version of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties with our global audience on February 12th.”

Even then, the lighting is still really piss poor. pic.twitter.com/XvXcojgSCr — Shoola (@SH0OLA) January 22, 2026

Yakuza Kiwami 3 will be released on February 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4 and PC.

As well as a full remake of the 2009 action adventure game originally released on PS3, it will also include Dark Ties, a brand new spin-off game starring antagonist Yoshitaka Mine.

Earlier this month Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio also confirmed that the game will be following the series’ tradition of including retro Sega games for the protagonist to play.

In the case of Yakuza Kiwami 3, players will have access to a selection of 12 Sega Game Gear titles, including three guest titles from Bandai Namco.