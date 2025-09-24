Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed that the three Yakuza games currently associated with Switch 2 are also coming to other formats.

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will all be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam, the studio has announced.

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut is an enhanced version of Yakuza 0 which was released as a Switch 2 launch title, exclusive to Nintendo‘s console. The Director’s Cut includes around 26 minutes of new cutscenes, as well as a new English dub (the original game only had a Japanese dub with English subtitles) and a new Red Light Raid online four-player mode with up to 60 playable characters.

It’s now been confirmed that Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut will also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam on December 8, in both physical and digital editions.

Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, remakes of the first two games in the series, were originally released in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Both remakes have been released on PS4 and Xbox One, and can therefore be played on current-gen platforms via backwards compatibility.

However, with both games coming to Switch 2 on November 13, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has decided that other formats shouldn’t be left out, meaning Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S a month later, on December 8 (the same day as Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut).

Kiwami and Kiwami 2 are already available on Steam, but will be updated with additional language support on December 8.

The announcement follows the news that Yakuza Kiwami 3 is currently in development and set to be released on February 12, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4 and PC via Steam.

Kiwami 3 will be bundled with Yakuza 3 Gaiden: Dark Ties, a brand new spin-off adventure starring antagonist Yoshitaka Mine.