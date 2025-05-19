Yakuza 0 comparison video shows the Switch 2 and PS4 versions side-by-side

A new comparison video shows how the Switch 2 version of Yakuza 0 looks compared to the PS4 version.

Sega recently posted a number of short videos to its YouTube channel highlighting the new English voice dub for the Switch 2 ‘Director’s Cut’ of the game.

YouTube user Cycu1 has taken these clips and put them side-by-side with the corresponding moments in the PS4 version of the game, allowing for a direct comparison between the two. This video can be seen embedded at the top of this article.

Because both versions are taken from online videos and weren’t both captured by the user with the same capture equipment, the comparison is subject to potential caveats (one version might be more compressed than the other, for example).

As a rough comparison, however, it’s appears that the Nintendo Switch 2 version at least holds its own against the PS4 version.

The Director’s Cut version of Yakuza 0, which will be exclusive to Switch 2 and is released on the console’s launch date of June 5, features new, never-before-seen cutscenes along with a new English dub (the original game only had a Japanese dub with English subtitles. It also includes a new Red Light Raid online four-player mode with up to 60 playable characters.

Although Yakuza 0 was the sixth main entry in the Yakuza / Like a Dragon game to be released, it’s set chronologically before any other game in the series.

As such, while the original Yakuza is technically the starting point for anyone new to the series, some fans recommend that newcomers start with Yakuza 0 first because it’s the first game in the timeline.

Yakuza 0 was originally released on PS3 and PS4 in Japan back in 2015, before the PS4 version got a worldwide release in 2017. This was followed by a PC port in 2018 and an Xbox One version in 2020.