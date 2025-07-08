XCOM dev’s highly rated Marvel’s Midnight Suns is ‘free’ to claim for a limited time

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available to claim and keep forever as part of Amazon Prime’s Prime day celebrations.

The superhero RTS game, which was developed by Firaxis, is the latest game to be added to Amazon‘s Prime Gaming offering.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

July’s other Prime Gaming titles, including the critically acclaimed Venba, are available now.

While other services, such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

While the game was well-received critically, all versions were heavily discounted within a month of release. It later emerged that this was down to the game’s dissapointing sales performance.

Take-Two boss Zelnick told Bloomberg in 2023 “it’s possible the release window wasn’t perfect” but that he believed Midnight Suns could sell well in the long-term, like other Firaxis titles.

Following the release of the game, it was announced that Jake Solomon, the director of Midnight Suns and the XCOM franchise, was leaving Firaxis after more than two decades as part of a major studio shake-up.