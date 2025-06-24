Xbox’s surprise Meta Quest 3S VR headset is out now – but supply is ‘extremely limited’

Xbox has partnered with Meta for the limited edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition.

The special VR headset is available from today for $400 / £380 in “extremely limited” quantities from meta.com, Best Buy (USA), Argos (UK), and EE (UK), and according to Microsoft, “once they’re gone, they’re gone”.

The bundle includes a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green, matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, an Elite Strap, three months of Meta Horizon+, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“With cloud gaming and the launch of the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle, there have never been more ways to play with Xbox,” said Microsoft’s gaming partnerships VP, Lori Wright.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built together with Meta, and we can’t wait for you to dive into everything the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has to offer.

“Whether you’re streaming the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles, exploring the ever-expanding world of VR, or kicking back with immersive entertainment, this is just the beginning of what’s possible when great teams and great technology come together.”

The Quest headset is the latest hardware to be launched in Xbox’s platform-agnostic era. Later this year, Microsoft will launch an Xbox-branded portable PC, the Xbox ROG Ally, which runs a new Xbox UI on top of Windows, allowing users to access other game stores, such as Steam.

Last week, as part of the announcement of a multi-year AMD partnership, Xbox president Sarah Bond said Microsoft’s gaming arm is “working closely” with the Windows team, to ensure that Windows is “the number one platform for gaming”.