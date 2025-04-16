Xbox’s ‘stream your own game’ feature on console is now available to all Game Pass Ultimate members

Xbox has opened up its ‘stream your own game’ feature to all Game Pass Ultimate users.

Back in November 2024, Microsoft started letting Game Pass Ultimate members play select games they own via cloud streaming on PC, phone, tablet, handheld, and most devices with access to a web browser.

In December 2024, the feature was extended to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but it was only made available for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings who were also Game Pass Ultimate members.

Now, starting today, the feature has been taken out of Insider access, meaning all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream select games from their own library on their console.

There are numerous benefits to this feature. for example, players with Xbox One consoles can now purchase and stream select Xbox Series X/S games without having to buy a new console.

It also means that players will be able to save on storage space on their console by only installing certain games they own and opting to stream others, something that will be particularly useful for owners of the launch version of Xbox Series S, which only had 512 MB of storage.

The library of supported games has also been increased to more than 100 titles, with recent additions including Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Lego Marvel Superheroes, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 and Wanderstop. The full list can be found on the Xbox website.

“This will broaden the previously announced devices from November, that includes Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets as well as other browser supported devices like PCs, smart phones and tablets.

“Members can save time and hard drive space and play their games immediately without needing to download and install them first.”