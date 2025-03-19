Xbox’s nunchuk-like Adaptive Joystick is now available, priced at $30

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now available to buy, exclusively from the Microsoft Store, for $29.99 / £24.99.

Originally announced in August 2024, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a controller similar in shape to the Wii’s nunchuk controller, and is aimed at players with limited mobility.

The controller can be used with one hand and features an analogue stick, four face buttons and two trigger buttons. These can all be customised with button remapping from the Xbox Accessories app, and multiple controller profiles can be created.

It also contains a mount for players who have to connect it to something, and also supports the 3D printing of adaptive thumbstick toppers which can be used to change the shape or length of the stick.

“With more than 429 million players with disabilities worldwide, we know each player has unique needs and preferences for how they choose to play,” said Microsoft VP and chief accessibility officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie in a statement.

“The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a singular, wired controller primarily designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility. Its versatility helps players seamlessly incorporate it into their existing gaming setups. Built with the Gaming and Disability community who inform the development of Xbox products from the beginning.”

The Adaptive Joystick can be plugged directly into an Xbox console or PC, or can be plugged into the Xbox Adaptive Controller for “a full adaptive setup”.

Released in 2018 and officially compatible with Xbox consoles and PC, the Adaptive Controller was designed to make gaming more accessible for those with limited mobility.

It provides players with a large hub on which external devices such as switches, buttons, mounts and joysticks can be connected for a customised setup depending on each player’s particular needs.