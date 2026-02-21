Xbox’s new CEO pledges not to flood future games with ‘soulless AI slop’

Xbox’s new CEO has moved to reassure players over the gaming division’s future use of AI, claiming that Microsoft won’t flood its games with “soulless AI slop”.

Asha Sharma, who was previously head of coreAI at Microsoft, was named as the company’s new head of gaming in a shock announcement on Friday, replacing 35-year company veteran Phil Spencer.

In addition, Xbox president and COO Sarah Bond is leaving Microsoft, while game studios boss Matt Booty has been promoted to the new role of chief content officer.

Sharma’s most recent role was leading AI at Microsoft, and before that, she held top positions at Meta and Instacart.

Her background has naturally raised questions from some about the role generative AI will play in future Xbox games. However, speaking to Variety, the exec has claimed she has “no tolerance for bad AI.”

“AI has long been part of gaming and will continue to be,” Sharma said, noting that gaming needs new “growth engines,” but that “great stories are created by humans.”

In a further statement published on Friday, the incoming CEO was even more explicit about her intentions, stating that there would be no “soulless AI slop” in Xbox games.

“As monetization and AI evolve and influence this future, we will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop,” she said. “Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us.”

She added: “I want to return to the renegade spirit that built Xbox in the first place. It will require us to relentlessly question everything, revisit processes, protect what works, and be brave enough to change what does not.”

Sharma conceded that she is coming into Microsoft’s gaming division with “a lot to learn” and claimed that she’s committed to “being grounded in what the community is telling us.”

“I’m coming into gaming as a platform builder,” she said, adding that her goal is to “earn the right to be trusted by players and developers” and show the fanbase that “consistency” over time.

In his own statement, Phil Spencer said he had decided to leave Microsoft after “thinking about stepping back and starting the next chapter of my life”.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Microsoft Gaming as Asha Sharma steps into the role of CEO, and I want to be the first to welcome her to this incredible team,” he said.

“Working with her over the past several months has given me tremendous confidence. She brings genuine curiosity, clarity and a deep commitment to understanding players, creators, and the decisions that shape our future.”