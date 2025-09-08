Xbox’s Indie Selects Demo Fest starts this week, with more than 40 free game demos to download

Xbox’s latest demo festival starts this week, with more than 40 demos to download.

The ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest kicks off on Tuesday, September 9, and will last for three weeks, ending on Tuesday, September 30.

According to Xbox, more than 40 demos will be available, including upcoming titles and games with new content.

As with its previous ID@Xbox demo festivals, Xbox notes that most of these demos will only be available to play during the three-week period before being removed.

“These game demos differ from the usual ones in our Demo channel, as they’re shared before the games are finished and may not reflect the final product,” it also points out.

“Think of them more like ‘showfloor demos’, giving you early access and a chance to provide feedback. Expect these games to develop and improve before release.”

Among the 40 demos being included, highlights include Yooka-Replaylee, Mina the Hollower, Echo Weaver and The Jackbox Party Pack 11.

At the time of writing, seven of these demos have already been uploaded to the Xbox Store, meaning the following can already be found and downloaded:

As more demos are added to the Xbox Store, we’ll update this list, meaning you’ll eventually have easy access to the full list of demos.

One of the more notable games on the list, Yooka-Replaylee is an enhanced version of the 2017 game, handled by most of “the same key creative talent” behind the original.

Playtonic says Yooka-Replaylee features double the challenges of the original game, as well as revamped controls and graphics, new arcade games, accessibility options, and an orchestral soundtrack.

Yooka-Replaylee will be released digitally for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S at $30 USD, and physically at $50.

Those who own the original Yooka-Laylee will be able to purchase the game on the same ecosystem (Switch > Switch 2, PS4 > PS5, and Xbox One > Xbox Series) with an automatic 30% discount.