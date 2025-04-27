Xbox’s Indiana Jones game is selling fastest on PS5, despite releasing months later

The recently-released PS5 version of Xbox and Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the fastest selling version on any platform.

That’s according to sales data estimates collated by Alinea Analytics, which suggest that the MachineGames title is selling more copies on PS5 than it has on Steam and Xbox, where it released months earlier.

Release aligned, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sold 117.2K copies on PS5 in its first six days (as of April 23, 2025), according to Alinea, compared to 91.2K on Steam (as of Dec 14, 2024) – and increase of 28%.

Indiana Jones is estimated to have sold around 310K copies on Steam to date, and it’s expected that the PlayStation 5 version will do better than that.

It’s also likely that the game would have sold even faster on PlayStation had it launched on the same day as the other versions last December.

On Xbox, Alinea estimates that just under 5 million Xbox players have played The Great Circle, though the overwhelming majority of these are said to have come via Game Pass and not purchases.

MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was released for Xbox and PC in December to positive reviews, amassing over four million players, according to Microsoft’s official numbers.

The single-player, first-person game is set in 1937, between the events of the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade films.

It sees players embark on a globetrotting adventure to stop sinister forces from uncovering and harnessing an ancient power connected to the Great Circle.

Developer MachineGames is currently working on story DLC for the game called The Order of the Giants, which will launch in 2025.

The boss of Lucasfilm Games, Douglas Reilly, also recently said it would be “super interesting” to “tell more and more Indiana Jones stories”.