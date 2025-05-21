Xbox’s Hellblade 2 is officially coming to PS5 this summer with PS5 Pro enhancements

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is officially coming to PlayStation 5 this summer, Microsoft has announced.

The game, which was released for Xbox and PC in 2024, will be released on PlayStation 5 to celebrate its one-year anniversary. No specific release date was listed.

The PS5 version of the game will also include “new features” that will come to PC and Xbox at the same time as a free patch; however, these weren’t detailed.

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II arrives optimized for PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro Enhanced, with added features and immersive haptic feedback for new ways to experience the award-winning and critically acclaimed next chapter of Senua’s story,” according to the PlayStation store listing for the game.

VGC’s Hellblade 2 review said it was “a mechanically dated game carried along by its incredible presentational flair”.

“Fans of the first game could perhaps split it across a few nights for a better experience, and Melina Juergens’ performance deserves to be seen,” we said. “It also deserves a more engaging experience, however.”

Xbox announced last February plans to bring a wave of games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, in what appeared to be a significant change of strategy, starting with Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

Doom: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and Forza Horizon 5 have all made their way to PlayStation, with it being widely speculated that all of Microsoft‘s first-party titles will also come to Sony‘s console going forward.

Last November, Microsoft’s gaming CEO Phil Spencer reiterated that the company won’t rule out any first-party Xbox game potentially coming to rival platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo in the future.