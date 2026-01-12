Xbox’s Forza Horizon 5 has reportedly been a big hit on PS5, passing 5 million sales

Xbox’s PlayStation 5 port of Forza Horizon 5 has reportedly been a big hit, generating over $300 million in revenue for Microsoft.

That’s according to Alinea Analytics analyst Rhys Elliott, who claimed on social media that the PS5 version of Forza Horizon recently surpassed 5 million sales on the platform.

“Xbox‘s move to third-party is no mystery, especially given Microsoft‘s lofty profitability mandates,” Elliott said on X.

Forza Horizon 5 was released for PS5 in April last year – nearly four years after its initial launch on Xbox and PC.

Microsoft does not share sales figures for its games, but it claimed that FH5 reached 20 million players across Xbox and PC (which includes Game Pass users) in under seven months.

At the time of writing, Forza Horizon 5’s Hall of Fame leaderboard, which shows the player’s total score compared to every other person who’s played the game, gives a total of around 53.7 million players. However, again, the majority of these players likely did not purchase the game.

The Forza Horizon series has long been one of Xbox’s most popular, with Playground Games founder Gavin Raeburn claiming last year that Horizon makes more money than rivals Gran Turismo, F1, Need For Speed, and The Crew combined.

Since 2024, Xbox has been actively releasing its biggest games on PlayStation, and these alleged sales numbers suggest the strategy is paying off in revenue. The next Forza Horizon game, Forza Horizon 6, is due to release this year and, according to Microsoft, will arrive on PS5 after Xbox and PC.