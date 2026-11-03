Xbox’s first wave of November Game Pass releases includes Vampire Crawlers

Xbox has revealed all of the additions to Game Pass being made in the first half of November.

This month’s Xbox Game Pass releases include Vampire Crawlers, Warhammer Survivors, Football Manager 27, and the MySims Cozy Bundle. Some of the new releases are out today (November 3), with more sprinkled throughout the first half of November.

For those who are subscribed to the Game Pass Essential tier, some new games are being added, too. Namely, all of the Banjo Kazooie games will be available on this lower subscription tier – the classics and Nuts & Bolts.

We also have an update on which games will be leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. This includes 1000xResist, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Winter Burrow, so users have until the end of November to play these titles through the service.

All Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass In November 2026

While more will be announced further down the line, here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month that we know of.

Football Manager 27 (PC) – November 3

Pit of Goblin (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 3

Vampire Crawlers (Xbox, PC, Cloud, Handheld) – November 4

Void/Breaker (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 4

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School (Xbox, PC, Cloud, Handheld) – November 5

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 5

MySims Cozy Bundle (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 5

Football Manager 27 (Console, Cloud) – November 10

Warhammer Survivors (Xbox, PC, Cloud, Handheld) – November 10

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 10

Hope in the City (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 11

Thronefall (Xbox, PC, Cloud, Handheld) – November 11

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 12

Aphelion (Xbox, PC, Cloud, Handheld) – November 17

Paw Patrol: Dino World (Xbox, PC, Cloud) – November 17

While the above releases are exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass tiers, there are some new games being added to the cheaper Essential tier. The following will all be available as of November 15.

Banjo Kazooie (Xbox, Cloud)

Banjo Tooie (Xbox, Cloud)

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Xbox, Cloud)

Gears of War: Judgment (Xbox, Cloud)

Halo: Spartan Assault (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Perfect Dark (Xbox, Cloud)

Viva Pinata (Xbox, Cloud)

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise (Xbox, Cloud)

All Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass In November 2026

As with any month of new releases, some games will also be leaving Xbox Game Pass. We now know exactly what titles will be leaving the service soon.