Xbox’s big summer showcase is officially returning in June

Microsoft has confirmed its big summer Xbox showcase will return, with a live stream set to take place on Sunday, June 8.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will be livestreamed from 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time, followed by a second showcased focussed on The Outer Worlds 2.

The Games Showcase will include “looks at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe”.

The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will reveal “new gameplay, details, and developer insights, straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG.”

Obsidian debuted the first gameplay from The Outer Worlds 2 during The Game Awards in December. The trailer shows off several locations set to appear in the RPG sequel and claims it will be “almost certainly 2 times bigger.”

Xbox’s upcoming first party games include Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Clockwork Revolution, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, Everwild, and Marvel’s Blade. Xbox recently confirmed that Fable has been delayed to 2026.

Xbox’s June 8 showcase date puts it within the same window as Summer Game Fest 2025, which is due to kick off with a 2-hour Kickoff show on Friday, June 6 (5-7pm ET, 10pm-midnight GMT) at its usual venue of the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California, with “spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals”.

The showcase will be followed by the annual Play Days invite-only media event, which will run from June 7-9 in Downtown Los Angeles, produced by Iam8bit.