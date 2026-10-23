Xbox wanted $800 million from Netflix for 7 years of its biggest characters, it’s claimed

Microsoft wanted $800 million from streaming giant Netflix for seven years of shows and films about Xbox characters, exclusively on Netflix, it’s claimed.

In a new report from Puck, according to three sources familiar with the situation, Netflix was pursuing Xbox‘s IP, and offered $500 million for a seven year deal. Xbox retorted with $800 million. The deal has reportedly fallen through.

In a statement to Puck, Xbox said, “We have received record-breaking interest in our I.P.; Netflix is a valued partner and we are excited for the forthcoming release of our Minecraft and Diablo animated series together, among other adaptations.”

Netflix declined to comment on the deal. Xbox is reportedly now pursing “smaller deals with more partners,” rather than an overarching exclusivity deal.

Previously, Microsoft has partnered with Paramount to produce the live-action Halo series, which debuted in 2022. A second series of the show was released in February 2024. The show was cancelled in July 2024.

Netflix has struck deals with multiple game makers to produce hits from the streamer. One of the most successful, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, returned this week. Veteran game director Hideo Kojima makes a cameo in this series of the anime. He also appeared in Cyberpunk 2077 in a similar cameo role.