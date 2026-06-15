Xbox studios Compulsion, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory facing closure, it’s claimed

Multiple Xbox studios are in negotiations to go independent in an attempt to avoid closure, sources say.

That’s according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, and corroborated by VGC’s own sources, who indicated that Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory are among those in active negotiations to spin off from Xbox.

The Xbox studios are said to have the opportunity to buy themselves back from Microsoft and go independent, though employees are likely to lose their jobs as a result, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

“Employees at several studios have been informed of the situation and given permission to seek new work but were told that the status of the studios is still in flux,” he wrote.

Cambridge, England-based Ninja Theory (Hellblade) announced a new game, Senua, just last week at the Xbox Games Showcase. Both Compulsion (South of Midnight) and Double Fine (Kiln) have released games in the last year.

The potential studio closures or sales come as part of widespread cuts at Microsoft’s gaming division, which were foreshadowed this week by comments from CEO Satya Nadella, and Xbox boss Asha Sharma, who warned that the Xbox business needed to be more profitable.

More to follow…