Xbox studios boss confirms he’s leaving, after 18 months

Xbox Game Studios boss Craig Duncan is leaving the company, just 18 months after taking on the role.

The former Rare studio head took on the Xbox job, which saw him oversee all of its first-party studios, in November 2024.

However, as per The Game Business, he will leave Microsoft this week, and studios will report directly to Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty until a replacement is found.

The move comes ahead of expected significant layoffs across Xbox, amid comments from CEO Asha Sharma and Microsoft boss Satya Nadella that the gaming division isn’t profitable enough.

In an email to staff, Duncan wrote: “When I stepped into the role of leading XGS 20 months ago, my purpose was to serve our studios, our teams, and the people making our games.

“Together, we set out to deliver high-quality games, strengthen the cultural fabric across our studios, and help shape the future of the business. I’m proud to say we delivered many flawless launches that drove business success for the company.”

Duncan’s former Rare colleague Louise O’Connor, who was made Xbox Game Studios chief of staff after the cancellation of her project, Everwild, last year, will also be leaving the company, it’s been confirmed.

On O’Connor, Duncan added: “Louise has been a thoughtful, creative, and trusted partner who has consistently championed the craft and supported our studios with clarity and care. I’m grateful for everything she’s brought to XGS, and I’m sure she’ll be successful in whatever comes next for her.”