Xbox Series X/S is testing a new Game Hub feature where launching a game shows an info screen first

Xbox has started testing a new feature on Series X/S consoles which brings up a game’s information when you try to boot it.

The feature, which Xbox is called Game Hubs, kicks in when players try to launch a game from either their recently played games or their library.

Instead of the game booting automatically, players are instead first shown an information screen giving the player stats and news regarding the game.

Xbox says “a random subset of users” who have opted into the Xbox Insiders preview program have been given access to the feature, and VGC is among those who have received it.

Upon trying to launch WWE 2K25, for example, we were presented with a screen informing us that we have played it for 66 hours, as well as our total Gamerscore for that game and our most recent achievements.

Recent captures we took for the game were also shown, as well as a list of any paid DLC available for the game. If players aren’t interested in any of the information, they can press A again to launch the game.

We tried to launch Disney Dreamlight Valley from our library and were presented with a similar screen, but this also included an Events tab informing us about the new Aladdin-themed realm that has been added to the game. Here’s a short video showing how it works:

Here’s how it works in practice. pic.twitter.com/8g2SdssDzf — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) March 25, 2025

The new feature appears to be designed to not only give players stats on their current progress with the game, but also to enable developers to make new additions they’ve made to their games – such as new events, seasons or features – more visible to the player, as well as any DLC available.

“You’ll see information relevant to the game you’ve selected, such as your player stats, achievements, friends who are playing, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more,” Xbox’s description of the feature reads.

“And, if you’re in a hurry to start playing, the default focus in Game Hubs will always be on the Play button to enable a seamless ‘double-tap to play’ experience from the game tile.”