Xbox Series X/S and Xbox ROG Ally X are getting AMD FSR 4.1 upscaling to improve performance

Xbox Series X/S consoles and Xbox ROG Ally X handhelds are set to receive AMD’s latest upscaling tech in an upcoming update.

FSR 4.1 is AMD’s equivalent of Nvidia‘s DLSS technology, which uses machine learning to upscale game visuals, generate frames and improve ray tracing.

As with DLSS, the main benefit of FSR 4.1 is that developers can theoretically render games at a lower resolution and use FSR to upscale them to 4K in a way that looks very close to native rendering. This can result in a performance boost which may make it easier for games to hit 60fps or 120fps with minimal impact on visual fidelity.

Now AMD has announced that FSR 4.1 will be coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as the ASUS Xbox ROG Ally X handheld.

PlayStation 5 Pro already has its own equivalent of this called PSSR, and earlier this month Sony announced that standard PS5 consoles had received their own version called QSSR, which was then patched into Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei.

The addition of FSR 4.1 to Xbox Series X and S consoles means that should developers opt to make use of modern upscaling tech to improve performance in their games, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will now both support this.

“At Xbox, we’re building a gaming platform designed to meet players where they are, and make it easier for creators to reach them,” Xbox CTO Scott Van Vliet said in a video posted by AMD.

AMD has been an important partner in that journey for more than two decades. Together, our teams have been pushing gaming forward across Xbox and Windows, from the silicon at the heart of our consoles and handhelds to technologies like DirectX, advanced shader delivery, and Auto SR that helps developers get more from the hardware, and deliver better experiences for our players.

“Today, we’re excited to take another step forward together with FSR 4.1 coming to Xbox. We’ve worked very closely with AMD to optimize this technology, giving developers another powerful tool for great performance and visual quality for players, now whether you’re playing on an Xbox Ally handheld, as well as coming soon to Xbox Series S and X consoles.”

He added: “This is just the beginning. Our teams are continuing to work together across hardware and software. And there’s even more ahead with Project Helix, leveraging FSR Diamond to power what comes next.”