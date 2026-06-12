Xbox says some Forza Horizon 6 players are losing their save files, offers advice to prevent it

Xbox says it’s aware of an issue in Forza Horizon 6 which has seen some players losing their save files.

In a post on the official Forza support page, the game’s development team says it’s “investigating an issue impacting some Forza Horizon 6 players where game save progress may be lost or reset”.

As it continues to investigate the situation, it has advised that anyone who loses their save should immediately open a ticket on the Forza Support website, which will let the team investigate the issue and improve the chances of the save being restored.

Players who lose their save should also not start a new play session or create a new save until Forza Support has reviewed their case, to avoid further issues.

Xbox says updates are currently in the works “to help improve these issues”, and the PC version has already started rolling out these fixes through the Gaming Services client.

The Xbox Series X/S version will instead be getting a console system update to address the issue, which is set to start rolling out today. Xbox has linked to information on how to force a system update once it’s ready.

Until the issue is fully resolved, the Forza Horizon 6 development team has provided the following advice as a “general rule of thumb” to make sure their save file isn’t affected:

Ensure your Gaming Services app on PC or XBOX Series X|S console is fully up to date.

On XBOX Series X|S consoles, disable Quick Resume for Forza Horizon 6. To disable Forza Horizon 6 from using Quick Resume, highlight the game box art anywhere in the console experience (Home, My Games & Apps, Pins, etc) and then press the Menu button, then go to Manage game and add-ons > Quick Resume settings > Disable Quick Resume.

Ensure you are online when ‘quitting’ the game.

Give your save time to sync to the cloud before powering off or switching devices.

Do not force quit the game during save screens.

Do not power off the device during gameplay.

If you receive an “Out of space” pop up with a game crash, it is recommended that you check your storage and restart your console via the menu option or XBOX controller button.

It also notes that players who regularly switch between devices – be that from one Xbox to another, or between different PCs – should take extra care, because of the extra uploading and downloading of save data from the cloud that’s involved with this.

VGC’s Forza Horizon 6 review called it “an essential racing game”, and said developer Playground Games had outdone itself.

“Forza Horizon 5 was already an exceptional racing game, but Forza Horizon 6 takes everything up a notch to deliver an even more engaging, entertaining and all-encompassing experience,” we said.

“There’s an absolute wealth of racing, exploring and collecting to do here, and that’s before the inevitable live-service updates start adding even more content. Few games are as essential as this.”