Xbox says it’s aware of ‘major outages’ when signing in and launching games, and is ‘working to mitigate the issue’

Xbox has acknowledged that it’s currently suffering some outages with parts of its online service.

At the time of writing the Xbox Status page is showing ‘major outage’ status in its Account & Profile, Store & Subscriptions and Apps & Mobile services.

According to the Account & Profile status page: “You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.”

The Store & Subscriptions status states that “you might not see a game you’re looking for in the Store right now”, and the Aps & Mobile status says “you may have problems launching apps”.

All three status reports say the issue has been identified, and that the resolution is currently ‘pending’ as it attempts to implement a solution.

“We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games,” the official Xbox Support account posted on X. “Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue.”

We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games. Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue. For updates, please follow along here or on https://t.co/Ehlmwc7gX0. — XBOX Support (@XBOXSupport) July 27, 2026

Xbox’s outage follows similar issues on the PlayStation Network last week, which went down just hours after the open beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls went live.

The outage led to the service being unavailable for several hours, leaving players unable to access the PlayStation Network on a PS5 console or via a game that required a PSN sign-in.