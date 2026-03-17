Xbox reveals the rest of March’s Game Pass titles, including Disco Elysium, Resi 7, Absolum and Final Fantasy 4

Microsoft has confirmed the rest of March’s Xbox Game Pass titles for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The 12 games, which are set to release over the next two weeks, include Disco Elysium and Resident Evil 7.

South of Midnight and Clair Obscur – which were previously only available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members – are also being added to Game Pass Premium.

VGC’s South of Midnight review calls it “a gorgeous adventure with wonderful performances, striking visuals and solid platforming gameplay,” but notes that its combat “is repetitive and reductive in equal measure, letting the overall package down considerably”.

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the rest of March is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in March

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass South of Midnight (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 18 – Now with Game Pass Premium, joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 18 – Now with Game Pass Premium, joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass The Alters (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 18 – Now with Game Pass Premium, joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 18 – Now with Game Pass Premium, joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Disco Elysium (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 24 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 24 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Absolum (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 25 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 25 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Nova Roma (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – March 26 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Barbie Horse Trails (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 2 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 2 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)- April 2 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)- April 2 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Xbox also notes that Peppa Pig World Adventures and Mad Streets will be leaving Game Pass on March 31.