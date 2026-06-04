Xbox reveals the next nine Game Pass titles, including Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Persona 5 Royal

Xbox has announced the next nine titles coming to Game Pass on consoles, PC and cloud streaming.

The nine titles include Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, Persona 5 Royal and boxing game Undisputed.

While the number of Game Pass titles listed in its fortnightly updates is usually in double figures, Xbox is hosting its Games Showcase on Sunday as part of Summer Game Fest.

It’s possible, therefore, that more titles will be ‘shadow dropped’ on Xbox Game Pass during that show.

For now, the full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2026

Herdling (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Total Chaos (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 4 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Solarpunk (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass (day one title)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass (day one title) Undisputed (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Beastro (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Frog Sqwad (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass (day one title)

(Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass (day one title) Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass (day one title)

Xbox has also announced that Jurassic World Evolution 2, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will be removed from the Game Pass service on June 15.

The price of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass was heavily cut in April. Game Pass Ultimate now costs $22.99 / £16.99 per month, down from $29.99 / £22.99. PC Game Pass now costs $13.99 / £10.99 per month, down from $16.49 / £13.49.

The Xbox Games Showcase takes place on Sunday, June 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST and promises “fiirst gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings”.