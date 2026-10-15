Xbox reveals the Nano Controller, a smaller and cheaper alternative with a rechargeable battery

Xbox has announced the Nano Controller, a smaller and cheaper variation on its standard Wireless Controller.

The Nano Controller will be priced at $49.99 / £44.99 and will be released on November 4, with pre-orders available from today on the Microsoft Store.

The controller is 5 inches long and weighs 3.5 ounces, compared to the 6 inches and 10 ounces of the standard Wireless Controller.

It features all the standard buttons seen on the normal Wireless Controller, as well as a programmable Action Button, which can be customised to perform various features such as taking screenshots or gameplay clips.

Other than its size, one notable difference the Nano Controller has compared to the standard Wireless Controller is the inclusion of a rechargeable battery. The standard Wireless Controller requires AA batteries or a chargeable battery pack sold separately.

Connectivity is provided via either the Xbox Wireless interface used by other Xbox Wireless Controllers, or by Bluetooth, meaning the controller can also be used on a number of other devices including PC, mobile phones and smart TVs.

Players more interested in the other end of the Xbox controller spectrum may wish to hold fire for a possible announcement of an Xbox Elite Series 3 controller.

Details seemingly leaked last week via the backend of the Xbox Design Lab site, listing some of the new features the apparent new premium controller will have.

This includes – at least on Design Lab – the choice between Hall effect and TMR sticks to remove stick drift, the choice of standard, loose and tight sticks, advanced haptics and an audio scroll wheel.