Xbox reveals October’s Game Pass games

Microsoft has detailed October’s Xbox Game Pass games.

October’s additions to the subscription service notably include Ninja Gaiden 4 (plus the remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black), DoubleFine’s new game, Keeper, and more.

Leaving Game Pass soon are Cocoon (Cloud, Console, and PC), Core Keeper (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC).

The October games will be the first released since Microsoft updated its Game Pass offering and pricing earlier this week.

Game Pass October games

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) – October 9 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– October 9 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

– October 14 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Ball x Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 15 (Now with Game Pass Premium)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 15 (Now with Game Pass Premium) He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) – October 15 (Now with Game Pass Premium)

(Game Preview) (PC) – October 15 (Now with Game Pass Premium) Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 15 (Now with Game Pass Premium)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 15 (Now with Game Pass Premium) Pax Dei (PC) – October 16 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

(PC) – October 16 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21 (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 21 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

Xbox Game Pass now breaks down into the Ultimate, Premium (formerly Standard), and Essential (formerly Core) tiers. PC Game Pass will still remain available as a separate subscription for PC-only games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $29.99/£22.99, but it will also be getting new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

Microsoft claims that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to over 75 day-one titles each year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2 are all slated for the remainder of 2025.