Xbox reveals its next six Game Pass titles, including EA Sports FC 26 and Call of Duty Vanguard

Xbox has announced the next six titles coming to Game Pass on consoles, PC and cloud streaming.

The nine titles include EA Sports FC 26 and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Xbox also notes that the last of its previously announced batch of Game Pass titles, 3D platformer Junkster, has been added to the service today.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in June and July 2026

Junkster (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Call of Duty: Vanguard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass EA Sports FC 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 18 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 18 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Abyssus (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 25 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 25 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass RV There Yet? (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 2 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 2 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Xbox has also announced that the following games will be leaving the service at the end of the month:

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30

Mecha Break (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Payday 2 (Console)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slay the Spire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The price of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass was heavily cut in April. Game Pass Ultimate now costs $22.99 / £16.99 per month, down from $29.99 / £22.99. PC Game Pass now costs $13.99 / £10.99 per month, down from $16.49 / £13.49.