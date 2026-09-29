Xbox reveals Gears of War Lancer pizza cutter, immediately sells out

Xbox has partnered with a pizza chain to release a Gears of War E-Day pizza cutter based on the game’s Lancer weapon, and immediately sold out.

The limited-edition pizza cutter is inspired by the Prototype Lancer from Gears of War: E-Day and was available from the Prince St. Pizza online store for $60, but at the time of publishing, it had already run out of stock.

The Prince St. Pizza promotion also includes ‘The Emergence Pie’, a pizza featuring spicy vodka sauce, which is now available at Prince St. Pizza locations across the US and Canada and will be on sale through November 1.

Fans who purchase an Emergence Pie or a slice will also receive a unique code for an exclusive Gears of War: E-Day in-game pizza emblem, according to Xbox.

“Gears fans and pizza lovers have been the same crowd for a long time,” said Prince St. Pizza CEO Lawrence Longo. “Working with Xbox gave us a way to build for that overlap instead of putting two names on a box and calling it a day. The pie, the emblem, the cutter, all of it started with what the fans would actually want.”

Gears of War: E-Day is scheduled to launch on October 6, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam. The game takes place 14 years before the original Gears of War, following Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in an origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupts from below.

In a recent Gears of War: E-Day hands-on preview, VGC wrote: “As much as Gears of War: E-Day is going to be about the arrival of the Locust, it’s also going to be about how these two emotionally distant soldiers, joined by grief for the same person but also kept apart by it, will eventually form the bond we see in later games.

“And as satisfying as all the new gameplay mechanics are, this is the thing that should make Gears fans truly excited.”