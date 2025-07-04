Xbox producer criticised for suggesting laid-off devs should use AI for ‘career planning and emotional clarity’

A producer at Xbox Game Studios has been criticized for suggesting that those affected by Microsoft’s sweeping layoffs this week turn to AI to deal with their job losses.

Matt Turnbull, an executive producer on Xbox games like Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, and Forza Motorsport, posted the comment on LinkedIn, following news of Microsoft’s huge round of layoffs, which have seen multiple projects cancelled this week and potentially thousands laid off.

Although he has since deleted the post, it has been archived on social media.

“These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to go it alone,” Turnbull wrote.

“I know these types of tools engender strong feelings in people, but I’d be remiss in not trying to offer the best advice I can under the circumstances. I’ve been experimenting with ways to use LLM Al tools (like ChatGPT or Copilot) to help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss.”

The producer went on to suggest some prompt ideas he said “might help if you’re feeling overwhelmed”, including “career planning”, “networking and outreach”, and “emotional clarity & confidence”.

One suggested prompt reads: “I’m struggling with impostor syndrome after being laid off. Can you help me reframe this experience in a way that reminds me what I’m good at?”

Turnbull said: “No Al tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience. But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity.”

Matt Turnbull, Executive Producer at Xbox Game Studios Publishing - after the Microsoft layoffs - suggesting on Linkedin that may maybe people who have been let go should turn to AI for help. He seriously thought posting this would be a good idea. — Brandon Sheffield (@brandon.insertcredit.com) 2025-07-04T03:48:10.841Z

Unsurprisingly, the post was met with a significant amount of criticism, especially because, according to media reports, Microsoft’s latest layoffs were influenced, at least in part, by the significant cost of its investment into AI.

Eric Smith, a Zenimax Online producer affected by this week’s layoffs, replied: “Jesus Christ, read the room dude”.

Game designer Paul Murphy wrote: “I’m sure you’re trying to help, but WTF. You hired these folks once. At least give them the respect they’ve earned and assume they have the ability to write their own resumes.”

Microsoft announced the sweeping layoffs on Wednesday, which could amount to over 9000 staff losing their jobs. The publisher’s troubled reboot of Perfect Dark has been cancelled, and The Initiative has been closed.

Rare’s troubled Everwild has also been cancelled, and several senior developers have left the historic studio.

ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor has also announced that he is leaving the studio amid the cancellation of Project Blackbird, a long-in-development project at the studio.