Xbox Partner Preview: Here’s where to watch today’s presentation

Xbox is hosting its next big presentation today, promising a look at some upcoming titles.

Today’s showcase will be an Xbox Partner Preview, meaning you shouldn’t expect to see much (if any) news on upcoming first-party Microsoft titles such as Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable or Forza Horizon 6.

Instead, the Partner Preview will focus on some of the big third-party releases coming to Xbox Series X/S in the coming months.

Xbox is promising “news on upcoming games from partners including Sega, GSC Game World and Owlcat Games, plus brand-new reveals, world premieres and Xbox Game Pass announcements”.

The Xbox Partner Preview presentation will be broadcast globally at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 10am on Thursday, March 26

10am on Thursday, March 26 US (Eastern) – 1pm on Thursday, March 26

1pm on Thursday, March 26 UK (GMT) – 5pm on Thursday, March 26

5pm on Thursday, March 26 Japan – 2am on Friday, March 27

2am on Friday, March 27 Australia – 4am on Friday, March 27

You can watch the Xbox Partner Preview either through the stream embedded at the top of this page, on the official Xbox YouTube channel.

Xbox Partner Preview: What do we know so far?

Xbox has already confirmed some of what we can expect during the Partner Preview presentations.

The main highlight appears to be Stranger Than Heaven, the latest game from Yakuza / Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Previously known as Project Century, the game was officially renamed Stranger Than Heaven last June, and will be set in Japan in 1915.

Xbox says we can also expect an update on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Given that this was released back in November 2024, and given that Xbox specifically says Stalker 2 and not the Stalker series as a whole, this could mean new content coming to the existing game.

We’re also promised a new look at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action RPG set in the world of James SA Corey’s sci-fi novel series The Expanse.