Xbox lists its next seven Game Pass titles, including Halo: Campaign Evolved and Beast of Reincarnation

Xbox has announced the next seven titles coming to Game Pass on consoles, PC and cloud streaming.

The seven games include Halo: Campaign Evolved, Halo Studios‘ remake of the original Halo game’s single-player mode.

It’s joined by Beast of Reincarnation, the action RPG developed by Pokémon studio Game Freak.

Both titles are ‘day one’ Game Pass additions, arriving on the service on their day of release. Other day one releases in this wave include dark fantasy extraction ARPG Mistfall Hunter, and online co-op detective horror game Shift at Midnight.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in July and August

Shift at Midnight (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 22 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 22 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Hell is Us (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 23 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 23 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Halo: Campaign Evolved (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 28 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 28 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Mistfall Hunter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Corsair Cove (PC) – July 31 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – July 31 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Xbox has also announced that the following games will be leaving the service at the end of the month:

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Crusader Kings 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Whiskerwood (PC)

The price of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass was heavily cut in April. Game Pass Ultimate now costs $22.99 / £16.99 per month, down from $29.99 / £22.99. PC Game Pass now costs $13.99 / £10.99 per month, down from $16.49 / £13.49.