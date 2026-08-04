Xbox lists its next 11 Game Pass titles, including the Gears of War E-Day beta

Xbox has announced the next 10 titles coming to Game Pass on consoles, PC and cloud streaming.

These are joined by the Gears of War: E-Day open beta, which runs from August 6-10 and is only available for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, or players who pre-ordered the game.

In terms of full games arriving on Game Pass, Date Everything and Cricket 26 are among the games joining Game Pass Ultimate.

Sandustry, a game about exploring and mining fully destructible worlds, also arrives as a Game Preview title and is available on day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta (XBOX Series X|S, PC) – August 6-10 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(XBOX Series X|S, PC) – August 6-10 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Monsters are Coming! (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Bounty Star (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 11 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Date Everything! (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 11 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 11 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Ball x Pit (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 12 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 12 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Cricket 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Mio: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 13 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 13 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC) – August 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (PC) – August 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Egging On (Cloud XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 18 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Xbox has also announced that the following games will be leaving the service this month:

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15

Menace (Game Preview) (PC)

Atlas Fallen (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aliens: Firesteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The price of Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass was heavily cut in April. Game Pass Ultimate now costs $22.99 / £16.99 per month, down from $29.99 / £22.99. PC Game Pass now costs $13.99 / £10.99 per month, down from $16.49 / £13.49.