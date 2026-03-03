Xbox is teasing that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Game Pass soon

Xbox appears to be teasing that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Game Pass soon.

A new post on the official Xbox Game Pass account on X shows an image of a fake email being sent to all staff by ‘Melissa McGamepass’.

“Wake up social team,” the post reads. “We’ve got a new game to add! I know we’ve added a ton of great games already, but you know what? There’s no such thing as too many games on Xbox Game Pass. So many breathtaking worlds to explore.

“This latest upcoming addition is gonna be a v good one too. Stay tuned, because we’ve got even more games coming soon. And please keep this confidential! I found my last email going around r/xbox!”

Fans have deduced that the “wake up social” team refers to the game’s original trailer, where Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character says “wake the f*** up, samurai” to the protagonist.

The protagonist – who is simply named V – is also seemingly referenced in the image, with the letter ‘v’ written in bold. Others have suggested the use of the word “breathtaking” is a reference to Keanu Reeves saying “you’re breathtaking” to an audience member during Microsoft‘s E3 2019 press conference while promoting Cyberpunk 2099.

Microsoft’s reveal of March’s Xbox Game Pass titles is imminent, so if Cyberpunk is indeed coming to the service, there could be an official announcement as soon as later today.

Something v cool is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/nO8xfHcufa — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 2, 2026

Cyberpunk 2077 has never been available on Xbox Game Pass, though back in 2021 a trailer released by Xbox to promote the launch of cloud gaming on consoles featured footage from the game, causing CD Projekt to deny that there were plans to bring it to Game Pass.

When Cyberpunk 2077 was initially released in December 2020, it was considered one of the most high-profile disastrous launches in recent memory.

After three delays, the RPG released for PC and consoles with a host of technical problems, resulting in refunds being offered, the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store, and CD Projekt facing lawsuits alleging it misled investors over the quality of the title.

CD Projekt has continued to update and improve the game since then, completely turning around its fortunes. In November 2025 it was announced that the game had sold 35 million copies in five years, selling faster than The Witcher 3 (which sold 30 million in six years).