Xbox is reporting ‘major outages’ in certain online multiplayer features

Xbox has reported a number of “major outages” in various aspects of its online multiplayer service.

The company’s official Xbox Support account on X stated this morning that it was “aware that users are having issues with creating or receiving Party and Game invites and messages”.

Specifically, according to the official Xbox Status page on Microsoft‘s support website, there are five current issues flagged as “major outages”.

The first of these is ‘Party Management’, with Xbox saying players may currently “have trouble managing your active party, including player management”.

The second and third involve the sending of messages to other players and viewing the messages in your inbox, which also appears to be down at the moment.

The other two major outages involve game invites. Xbox says players “may have trouble sending game invites right now”, and that if they manage to do so, their recipient “may have trouble receiving game invites, or may not be joined to a game after accepting”.

Microsoft says these outages were reported at 9.30am UK time, and were flagged as ‘Investigating’ as of 9.55am UK time. There’s no currently known time when these services will be back online.

Despite the outages, all other online Xbox functionality is still up and running, including online multiplayer matchmaking, cloud gaming and remote play, the Xbox Store and save game backups.