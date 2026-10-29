Xbox is reportedly set to officially name The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel as soon as next month

Microsoft is reportedly set to officially announce the full name for The Elder Scrolls as soon as next month.

A new report by The Verge suggests that the Xbox company is preparing to officially confirm the game’s title soon.

It’s believed that the game will be called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel, and the announcement may be planned around the 15th anniversary of the previous Elder Scrolls game, Skyrim, which is on November 11.

The report also cites sources which have revealed where Sentinel will be set (spoilers to follow below), but said this wasn’t expected to be revealed alongside the game’s title.

It’s believed that Sentinel will take place in Hammerfell, which has previously appeared in The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfell, The Elder Scrolls Online and 1998 PC action adventure game The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

The report claims the game will look at the history of the Elder Scrolls, and will help to uncover their secrets.

If the claimed setting is true, it would fit in with previous fan theories that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set around Iliac Bay and Sentinel City. Iliac Bay is a body of water that separates High Rock and Hammerfell, while Sentinel is a region in Hammerfell itself.

Last month former Bethesda veteran Bruce Nesmith – who was lead designer on Skyrim and a quest designer on Fallout 3, 4 and 76 – said he hoped the theories were true, because that would potentially lead to the ability to use boats and explore the water for the first time in the series.

“Setting Elder Scrolls VI in Iliac Bay, you’re setting yourself up for a big expansion into seafaring stuff, and even if you never go under the water, think about all the things you could do on top of the water,” he told GoHumanize.

“It could be really cool. We might get entire skill trees allowing you to walk on water or have boats that allow you to do more than just sail your boat. There could be all kinds of unique creatures and spells that could work with water too.

“To me that would be an opening you take real advantage of, because there is a lot of stuff there and I think it would be very exciting for the team working on it too.”