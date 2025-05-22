Xbox has released special edition The Witcher 3 controllers to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary

Microsoft and CD Projekt have announced two new Xbox controllers to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3.

A standard Xbox controller and an Xbox Elite controller are available now. Both celebrate 10 years since the release of CD Projekt Red‘s RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The controllers are predominantly black, with red accents, and both feature Geralt’s wolf pendant.

“We explored a lot of directions when creating this controller, but from the beginning, we knew we wanted to tell a story,” said Joshua Flowers, Design Team Lead at CD Projekt Red.

“We wanted it to feel like something that has been with you on the path, something worn and personal. As we developed concepts, we began crafting the story of this controller — and how it might exist in The Witcher 3‘s world. This narrative is what we fell in love with. It had to feel like it belonged in The Witcher 3 universe — like it had lived through battles and carried stories of its own.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working so closely with Xbox on the Special Edition The Witcher 3 controllers,” said Agnieszka Skuza, marketing specialist at CD Projekt Red.

“It was great to bounce ideas back and forward with Xbox as we both worked to create something truly special. The Witcher 3 has such a lasting legacy and we wanted to commemorate this by releasing something that fits right in the hands of players who’s journeyed with Geralt over the last 10 years.”

box Wireless Controller – The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition is available now for $79.99 USD. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition is available now for $169.99 USD, exclusively through the Microsoft Store. Microsoft hasn’t announced how long the custom controllers will be available.

The first trailer for The Witcher 4 was shown at The Game Awards in December 2024, revealing that the game will follow Ciri, last seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In an interview with VGC, narrative director Phillipp Weber said he knew the decision to change the series’ protagonist would be controversial with some fans, and that the team wants to prove it was the correct choice for the game.