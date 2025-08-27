Xbox is bringing Cloud Gaming to lower Game Pass tiers, in addition to PC games

Microsoft is set to bring cloud game streaming to its lower tiers of Xbox Game Pass.

Starting today, users enrolled in the Xbox Insider program will be able to test an Xbox Cloud Gaming beta which makes game streaming available to those subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard tiers.

Currently, outside of the Insider test, the ability to stream games via the cloud is only available to subscribers of the highest $20 Ultimate tier of Xbox Game Pass.

In addition, Xbox Insiders subscribed to Game Pass Core or Standard will, for the first time, be able to stream PC versions of select titles. Full details can be found on the Xbox website.

The move comes days after Xbox hinted that a “more affordable” Xbox Cloud Gaming service could be in the works.

It’s previously been revealed that Microsoft has been considering a dedicated cloud service, potentially powered by ads, and Microsoft’s VP of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, hinted that plans for a dedicated Cloud tier could still be in the works.

“One of the things we see is there’s a lot of players who use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, whether that’s the primary way they play, or an additional way to play on the go,” he said, via The Verge.

“I think for us, it really opens up the opportunity to make it much more affordable, and make it more accessible to players. Whether that’s going into new regions, or new ways to actually access the [Xbox] cloud.”