Xbox insists boss Phil Spencer ‘is not retiring anytime soon’

Microsoft has denied claims that Xbox boss Phil Spencer is set to step down, stating that the exec “isn’t retiring anytime soon.”

On Wednesday, amid Microsoft’s widespread layoffs, claims appeared online that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was due to retire from his position soon, with Sarah Bond lined up to succeed him.

However, Microsoft has taken the unusual step of flatly denying the rumor. This claim was first refuted on X by Frank Shaw, Microsoft’s head of communication, who claimed that any such story about Phil’s retirement was “made up.”

Later on Wednesday, in a statement to The Verge, Microsoft flatly denied the claim, claiming that “Phil is not retiring anytime soon.”

Spencer, who turned 57 in January, has worked at Microsoft since 1988. He joined the Xbox team in 2001, before assuming the role of general manager of Microsoft Studios in 2008. In 2014, Spencer was promoted to lead Xbox, Xbox Live, the now-defunct Groove Music, Movies & TV, and Microsoft Studios.

It was during this time that Spencer attempted to steady the ship following the disastrous Xbox One launch and the ousting of Don Mattrick. In 2022, Spencer would again be promoted to the new position of CEO of Microsoft Gaming. This came as Microsoft declared its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard.

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced sweeping layoffs, which could amount to over 9000 staff losing their jobs. The publisher’s reboot of Perfect Dark has been cancelled, and The Initiative has been closed.

Rare’s troubled Everwild has also been cancelled, and several senior developers have left the historic studio.

ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor has also announced that he is leaving the studio amid the cancellation of Project Blackbird, a long-in-development project at the studio.