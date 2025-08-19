Xbox hints at ‘more affordable’ Cloud Gaming tier

Xbox has hinted that a “more affordable” Xbox Cloud Gaming service could be in the works.

That’s according to Microsoft’s VP of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, who appeared on a newly published Xbox podcast to discuss future plans for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Currently, the ability to stream games via the cloud is only available to subscribers of the highest $20 Ultimate tier of Xbox Game Pass.

It’s previously been revealed that Microsoft has been considering a dedicated cloud service, however, potentially powered by ads, and in the latest podcast appearance, Ronald hinted that plans for a dedicated Cloud tier could still be in the works.

“One of the things we see is there’s a lot of players who use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, whether that’s the primary way they play, or an additional way to play on the go,” he said, via The Verge.

“I think for us, it really opens up the opportunity to make it much more affordable, and make it more accessible to players. Whether that’s going into new regions, or new ways to actually access the [Xbox] cloud.”

Xbox recently began expanding Cloud Gaming beyond its Game Pass library, allowing users to stream games that they own, as long as they subscribe to the Ultimate tier.

As noted by The Verge, Microsoft had planned to sell games directly via its Xbox app for Android and make them available for streaming, but a legal battle has put those plans on hold.